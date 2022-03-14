North America is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry digital media roles

North America extended its dominance for digital media hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 66.5% of total digital media jobs – up from 56% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.3 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the private banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 35.2% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 49% in the three months ending January.

That was followed by Australia (up 1.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 1.1), and Singapore (up 0.4).

The top country for digital media roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 49% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the private banking industry?

Some 4.7% of all private banking industry digital media roles were advertised in Toronto (Canada) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.

That was followed by London (United Kingdom) with 4.7%, York (United States) with three%, and Singapore (Singapore) with 2.5%.