North America is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry fintech roles

North America extended its dominance for fintech hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in North America made up 85.9% of total fintech jobs – up from 55% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a -1.2 year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the private banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 35.8% of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 76.8% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 0.1 percentage points), Australia (-0.6), and Singapore (-0.8).

The top country for fintech roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 76.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the private banking industry?

Some 2.9% of all private banking industry fintech roles were advertised in Washington, D.C. (United States) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by Toronto (Canada) with 1.7%, Minneapolis (United States) with 1.3%, and San Francisco (United States) with 1.3%.