North America is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry industrial automation roles

North America was the fastest growing region for industrial automation hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending January.

The number of roles in North America made up 39.9% of total industrial automation jobs – up from 36.9% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 0.4 year-on-year percentage point change in industrial automation roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include industrial automation, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for industrial automation job ads in the private banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 33.1% of all industrial automation job adverts in the three months ending January 2021, increasing to 35.3% in the three months ending January this year.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

That was followed by Australia (up 0.9 percentage points), Canada (0.8), and India (0.300000000000004).

The top country for industrial automation roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 35.3% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for industrial automation workers in the private banking industry?

Some 9.8% of all private banking industry industrial automation roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending January.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 9.8%, Bengaluru (India) with 5.9%, and Chennai (India) with 5.1%.