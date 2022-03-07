North America is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry AI roles

North America extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) roles and hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending January.
How is AI impacting the future of Banking?
- Major players and companies
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Case studies
- Sector scorecard
The number of roles in North America made up 48.1 per cent of total AI jobs – up from 42.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.
That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a zero year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.
The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.
GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.
These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".
By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.
Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the private banking industry?
The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 38.1 per cent of all AI job adverts in the three months ending January 2020, increasing to 42.9 per cent in the three months ending January last year.
That was followed by Australia (up 1.7 percentage points), Canada (up one), and South Africa (up zero).
The top country for AI roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 42.9 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending January.
Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the private banking industry?
Some 4.9 per cent of all private banking industry AI roles were advertised in New York City (United States) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.
That was followed by Toronto (Canada) with 4.9 per cent, Bengaluru (India) with 3.4 per cent, and Singapore (Singapore) with 3.3 per cent.
How is AI impacting the future of Banking?
- Major players and companies
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Case studies
- Sector scorecard