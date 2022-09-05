Machine learning hiring levels in the private banking industry rose in August 2022

The proportion of private banking companies hiring for machine learning related positions kept relatively steady in August 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 33.7% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 32.7% of companies who were hiring for machine learning related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 32.8% in July 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to machine learning, related job postings rose in August 2022 from July 2022, with 1.5% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was an increase compared to the 1.3% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to machine learning in the equivalent month a year ago.

Machine learning is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that private banking companies are currently hiring for machine learning jobs at a rate higher than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 1% in August 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

