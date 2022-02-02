Europe is seeing a hiring boom in private banking industry cybersecurity roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for cybersecurity hiring among private banking industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Europe made up 10.2 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 8.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.7 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the private banking industry?

The fastest growing country was the United Kingdom, which saw five per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 7.9 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

That was followed by China (up 1.4 percentage points), Australia (up 0.7), and India (up 0.400000000000002).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the private banking industry is the United States which saw 37.7 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the private banking industry?

Some 5.3 per cent of all private banking industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 5.3 per cent, Singapore (Singapore) with 4.2 per cent, and Chennai (India) with 3.1 per cent.