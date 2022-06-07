Debt offerings decreased in the private banking industry in H2 2021

In the second half of 2021 the number of debt offerings in private banking decreased by 17.3% from the same period in 2020.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 1.7% increase in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

During second half of 2021, debt offerings accounted for 39.6% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 45.5% in second half of 2020.

The highest value debt offering announced in 2021 (where the deal value was known), is the funds to be raised by China Merchants Bank in a private placement of capital bonds due in 2026.

The debt offering is set to be worth $23,058m.