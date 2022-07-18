Deals relating to AI increased significantly in the private banking industry in H1 2022

In the first half of 2022 the number of deals relating to AI in private banking increased significantly by 61.1% from the same period in 2021.

This marks an acceleration in growth from the 42.9% increase in deals that occurred in H2 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

Related

During first half of 2022, deals relating to AI accounted for 6.5% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 3% in the first half of 2021.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which AI is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.