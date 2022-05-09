Connectivity hiring levels in the private banking industry dropped in April 2022

The proportion of private banking companies hiring for connectivity related positions dropped in April 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 25.1% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was lower than the 27.6% of companies who were hiring for connectivity related jobs a year ago and a decrease compared to the figure of 27.7% in March 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to connectivity, related job postings dropped in April 2022, with 0.9% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

Related

This latest figure was the same as the 0.9% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to connectivity in the equivalent month a year ago.

Connectivity is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that private banking companies are currently hiring for connectivity jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 1.4% in April 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

You can keep track of the latest data from this database as it emerges by visiting our live dashboard here.