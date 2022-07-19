Cloud innovation among private banking industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in cloud in the private banking sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 660 in the three months ending May – down from 1993 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 558 in the three months ending May 2021 to 619 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd was the top innovator in the private banking sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in China, filed 336 related patents in the three months ending May. That was down from 844 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Bank of America Corp with 104 patent applications, the United States based JPMorgan Chase & Co (61 applications), and Canada based The Toronto-Dominion Bank (36 applications).

Futu Holdings Ltd has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 25% in related patent applications in the three months ending May compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the private banking sector.